Karachi rains: Schools to remain closed on Thursday

KARACHI: Sindh government has announced closure of all public and private schools and colleges in Karachi on Thursday due to heavy rain forecast, ARY News reported.

Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah told ARY News the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure students’ safety. All schools, colleges and universities institutions had also remained closed on Wednesday along with other Sindh governmnet instutions as the authorities declared public holiday.

It is to be noted here that heavy rain had caused urban flooding in several areas of Karachi, leaving roads submerged and the city’s routine activities paralyzed.

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that Karachi will have to be dug up again, if 100-meter rainwater drainage system is to be built,

During his emergency visit to the city amid rains, Murad said that a state-of-the-art drainage infrastructure is crucial to mitigate the impact of future floods and ensure the city’s resilience.

He also presided over an emergency meeting to assess the situation and direct ongoing dewatering efforts, emphasised the need for continued vigilance as more rain is forecast.

Murad said that the city is working to recover from severe flooding following heavy rains that inundated the city on Tuesday.