Karachi rally turns violent, media and police attacked by protestors

KARACHI: A protest by participants of a Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) rally attempting to march towards the U.S. Consulate escalated into violence, prompting police to take strict action, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Following the martyrdom of Hassan Nasrallah, different politico-religious parties stage protest in different parts of Pakistan including Karachi.

A Law enforcement resorted to lathi charge, tear gas shelling, and aerial firing to disperse the protesters as MWM rally attempted to march towards the U.S. Consulate in Karachi.

The protesters damaged two police vehicles, set a motorcycle on fire, and broke the windows of ARY News’ DSNG van, injuring several journalists and seizing their mobile phones.

The Station House Officer (SHO) Mach was seriously injured by stone pelting and was rushed to the hospital.

Rangers arrived at the scene and detained one individual.

Authorities, including Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Linjar, have called for measures to protect civilians and journalists, urging the deployment of additional police forces to restore order.