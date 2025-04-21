Karachi: Rangers say arrested wanted terrorist in Lyari raid

KARACHI: Paramilitary Rangers and the Counter-Terrorism Department in a joint raid in Lyari arrested a wanted terrorist of the BLF, said a rangers’ spokesman on Monday.

“The arrested suspect Akhtar alias Akku alias Bengali has been involved in scores of terror crimes including killing of two journalists,” Rangers spokesman said in a statement.

Rangers said that illegal arms and ammunition were recovered from the arrested suspect, who has disclosed about his involvement in terrorism incidents.

“He had joined the BLF in 2019 after being convinced by Faraz alias Ganj,” Rangers said. “Akhtar alias Akku in a terrorist act on March 9, 2021, along with Faraz opened fire at a foreign national at Kamela bus stop in Lyari, injuring the foreigner and a passerby”, Rangers stated.

Spokesman said that he spied over two journalists Akram Sajidi and Shahid Zehri and sent their videos to BLF commander Abdul Rehman alias Adnan alias David.

On Oct 11, 2021, BLF terrorists attached a magnetic bomb device in the car of local journalist, Shahid Zehri, who killed, and two others injured in the bomb explosion, Rangers stated.

“Another journalist, Akram Sajidi, was also killed in another explosion of a magnetic bomb device in Hub town of Balochistan on November 1, 2021,” Rangers spokesman said.

“Arrested terrorism suspect has been handed over the counter-terrorism department for further legal proceedings,” spokesman added.