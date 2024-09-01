PR restores THIS train for Karachi-Rawalpindi passengers

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has restored the service of Sir Syed Express under a public-private partnership.

According to PR spokesperson, the first train comprising 16 coaches left for Rawalpindi from Karachi via Faisalabad on Sunday.

The train offers a variety of classes to passengers, including one AC sleeper coach, three AC business class coaches, one AC standard coach, a dining car and eight economy class coaches.

Special measures have been implemented to ensure continuous water supply and cleanliness on board, enhancing passenger comfort. Free Wi-Fi access is available throughout the journey, allowing passengers to stay connected

Tickets for Sir Syed Express could be purchased through mobile applications, allowing passengers to book their travel from the comfort of their homes.

Railway CEO Amir Baloch expressed optimism about the venture, projecting an annual revenue of approximately Rs 3 billion from the Sir Syed Express.

He emphasized that the public-private partnership model would play a crucial role in achieving self-sufficiency and boosting revenue for the Pakistan Railways.

Looking ahead, Baloch revealed plans to operate ten more trains under similar public-private partnerships next month.