Karachi to receive moderate rainfall till tomorrow

KARACHI: Karachi to receive moderate rainfall till Thursday (tomorrow) under the influence of the well-marked monsoon low-pressure area, which lies over central Sindh and adjoining Rajasthan in India, the Met Office forecast.

Widespread rain-thunderstorms with few heavy to very heavy falls likely to occur in Tharparker, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Sukkur, Larkana and Kashmore districts till Thursday night, Pakistan Meteorological Department report said.

The wet spell will spread to northeastern and southern districts of Balochistan till 26 August (Friday), which may trigger flash flooding in Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar-Shahdadkot districts and downstream.

Heavy falls may create more water logging or urban flooding in Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Naushahro Feroze, Kambar-Shahdadkot and Kashmore districts.

Persistent heavy rains over Khuzdar, Lasbella and Hub districts of Balochistan and over Kirthar Range may create extra pressure on Hub dam, Thaddo dam and downstream nullahs, according to the weather forecast.

Rain lashed several parts of Karachi from last night. Rainfall was reported in Gulzar Hijri, Gulshan-e- Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir, Airport, Saadi Town, Liaquatabad, Al Noor, Nazimabad, North Karachi, Manghopir, Orangi, Surjani, Saddar, I.I Chundrigar Road and other areas of the metropolis.

In the view of heavy rain forecast, the schools and colleges in Sindh have been closed till August 25 (tomorrow).

The two-day holiday was announced for schools and colleges by the Sindh government after prediction of heavy rains across the province.

