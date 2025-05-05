Karachi to receive rain this evening: Met Office

KARACHI: A weather official has predicted rainfall with thunderstorm and strong winds in Karachi on this evening (Monday).

Deputy Director Meteorological Department, Anjum Nazir Zaigham has forecast rainfall in Karachi from Monday (today) evening under the influence of a westerly wave.

“The weather system likely to persist in the port city until May 10 with three spells of westerly winds,” weather official said.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast partially cloudy weather in most districts of Sindh, while rainfall with strong winds and thunderstorm in Karachi, Sanghar, Umarkot, Matiari, Mithi, Thatta, Sukkur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Chhor, Jacobabad, Larkana, Dadu, Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Khairpur and adjoining areas.

While heavy rainfall and hailstorm is also expected at some places during the wet spell.

The weather likely to remain hot and dry in most districts of the province on Tuesday but dust storm and strong winds with rain expected in Umarkot, Thar Parkar and Mirpur Khas.

Rainfall is also expected in lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeastern and southern Punjab, northeastern Baluchistan and Kashmir.

Sporadic heavy rainfall is expected at some places in southeastern Sindh and southern Punjab.