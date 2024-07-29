Karachi to receive rain this evening or night: Met Office

KARACHI: A monsoon weather system will enter in Karachi this evening or night to bring rain with thunderstorm, ARY News reported on Monday.

Monsoon currents are penetrating from Bay of Bengal in central and southern parts of the country, according to the Met Office.

It was drizzling in different localities of Karachi as clouds hovering over the city’s sky.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in Karachi and several other districts of Sindh from Monday after entry of a robust system of monsoon winds in Sindh.

The rainfall in Karachi is anticipated to persist till Tuesday.

The forecast further states that various districts of Sindh will experience thundershowers from this evening or night, continuing until July 30.

Rain with wind/thundershower is expected in Karachi, Mithi, Sanghar, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Chhore, Padidan, Mohen Jo Daro, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu on July 29th & 30th with occasional gaps. Heavy falls also expected in some areas.

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams of Kashmir, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Koh-e-Sulaiman and adjoining hilly areas of northeast Baluchistan on 29th and 30th July.

Urban flooding may also occur in the low-lying areas of northeast/south Punjab, Peshawar and lower Sindh during the forecast period.