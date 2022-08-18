Karachi to receive scattered rainfall till tonight

KARACHI: Karachi likely to receive scattered heavy or light rain today, as the monsoon low-pressure area persists over central Sindh and adjoining Rajasthan in India, quoting a weather official ARY News reported on Thursday.

Intermittent rain-thunderstorm of moderate intensity to continue in Karachi and outskirts till tonight, chief meteorologist said.

The influence of fifth monsoon spell persists and under this weather system widespread rain-thunderstorms with scattered heavy or very heavy falls accompanied with occasional strong winds likely to occur in Shaheed Benazirabad, Noshehro Feroz, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar-Shahdadkot ,Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal and Sanghar districts till tomorrow night according to the chief meteorologist.

The continuing wet spell over northeastern and southern districts of Balochistan to become intense from today and persist till 21 August which may trigger flash flooding in Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar-Shahdadkot districts and downstream.

Persistent heavy rains over Khuzdar, Lasbella and Hub districts of Balochistan and Kirthar Range may create extra pressure on Hub dam, Thaddo dam and downstream nullahs.

Heavy falls may create water-logging or urban flooding in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal and other districts of Sindh.

There are chances of light rain on Friday along Sindh coast.

