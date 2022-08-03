Karachi receives 606mm rainfall as Met office releases July data

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Wednesday released data for July rainfall across the country with Karachi receiving 606mm showers during the entire month, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the data released by the Met Office, the country received 181 percent more than normal rainfall during the last month, breaking the record of most rainfalls in the country after 1961.

It said that Balochistan recorded 450 percent more rainfall than the usual rains as compared to Sindh province which recorded 308 percent above normal rainfall. Karachi’s PAF Masroor Base recorded the most rainfall with 606mm.

August weather outlook

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted above-normal rainfall in August this year in most parts of the country.

In its monthly weather outlook Overall, the PMD forecast above normal rainfall in northeastern Punjab, Kashmir, southern parts of Sindh as well as coastal areas of Balochistan during August.

Most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan may receive slightly above normal rainfall whereas Gilgit Baltistan may receive nearly normal rainfall during August 2022.

The Met Office has cautioned that heavy rainfall can trigger flash flooding in hilly areas of Punjab, AJK and KP, as well as urban flooding in plain areas i.e. major cities of Punjab, Sindh and KP.

“Due to extreme hydro-meteorological events over catchment areas, riverine floods can’t be ruled out,” according to the weather department.

“Above normal temperatures in high altitudes are likely to increase rate of snowmelt in the Northern Areas subsequently increasing the chances of base flow in the Upper Indus basin,” the PMD said in its weather outlook.

Sufficient water will be available for irrigation and power sectors during the forecast month owing to the wet spell.

