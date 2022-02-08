Karachi receives early morning drizzle

KARACHI: Various parts of Karachi received early morning drizzling, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The weather turned pleasant and remained cloudy in the city after several areas received drizzling.

Various localities of Karachi including Gulshan-e-Iqbal, University Road, PECHS Society, Shara-e-Faisal, Shaheed-e-Millat Road, PIB Colony and other areas experienced early morning drizzle. The current temperature of the city was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The humidity remained 87pc.

Read more: MET OFFICE FORECAST LIGHT RAIN, DRIZZLE FOR KARACHI TOMORROW

The MET Office in its forecast on Monday had said, a weak westerly wave is passing over from upper parts of the country with its trough extending to southeast Balochistan and adjoining areas of Sindh.

Under the influence of this weather system, drizzle or light rain is expected in Karachi, Dadu, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur and Jamshoro districts on Tuesday, weather report had said.

Minimum temperatures are likely to drop between 13 or 14 degrees Celsius for a few nights from Wednesday.

Comments