Karachi receives early morning showers

KARACHI: Rain continued to lash several parts of Karachi from last night, after which the weather became pleasant, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, heavy to moderate showers were reported in Gulzar Hijri, Gulshan-e- Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir, Airport, Saadi Town, Liaquatabad, Al Noor, Nazimabad, North Karachi, Manghopir, Orangi, Surjani, Saddar, I.I Chundrigar Road and other parts of the metropolis.

It should be noted that the meteorologist had predicted heavy rain in different areas of Sindh province under the new monsoon system since yesterday.

The Meteorological Department said that it will rain in Karachi city from August 24 and will continue intermittently till Thursday, August 25.

Meanwhile, in the view of heavy rain prediction, the schools and colleges in Sindh are closed till August 25.

The announcement was made by the Sindh government on Tuesday in view of the heavy rain predictions.

The two-day holiday was announced for schools and colleges by the Sindh government after the prediction of heavy rains across the province.

