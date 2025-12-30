Karachi receives first winter drizzle following PMD forecast

KARACHI: Light drizzling began in several parts of Karachi on Monday night as the city received its first intermittent showers in winter, ARY News reported.

The gentle rain lashed areas including Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Liaquatabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and Hassan Square.

Additionally, light rain was reported in Karimabad, Ayesha Manzil, and Federal B Area.

The drizzle did not come as a surprise, as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had already predicted the change in weather.

Winter rain in Karachi was expected as a new weather system brings intermittent rainfall across Sindh, Balochistan, and northern areas from January 30 night, according to the Pakistan forecast.

The advisory states that a westerly system will influence upper and lower parts of the country, causing rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall over mountainous regions during the forecast period.

According to the PMD data, rain will begin from January 30 evening and continue intermittently until February 2, affecting Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and surrounding districts.

The PMD warned that light to moderate rainfall may occur in Karachi, while other parts of Sindh could experience isolated showers during this winter spell.

Northern areas including Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat, and surrounding regions are expected to receive rain accompanied by snowfall over higher elevations.

Officials cautioned that heavy snowfall may disrupt travel in hilly areas, leading to road closures, reduced visibility, and increased risks for tourists and local residents.

In Balochistan, districts such as Quetta, Ziarat, Kalat, and nearby areas may receive rain and snowfall, with cold conditions intensifying across the province.

Authorities urged travelers and tourists to adopt precautionary measures, avoid unnecessary journeys, and stay informed about weather conditions before traveling.

Urban administrations in Karachi and other cities were directed to remain alert, ensuring drainage systems function properly to prevent water accumulation on roads.