Karachi receives heavy rain with strong winds

KARACHI: The weather in Karachi turned pleasant as the city witnessed heavy rain with strong winds on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to reports, heavy and light rain was seen across all areas of the city. With a Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the rain will last for an hour at least.

Heavy rainfall with strong winds was reported at Superhighway, Shahrai-e-Faisal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Saddar, Liaquatabad, II Chundrigar Road, Malir and other areas.

According to Met Office, the winds are blowing at a speed of 81 kilometers per hour. Meanwhile, soon after the rainfall, several areas have been deprived of electricity.

The KE spokesperson said, their teams are in the field and working to clear the fault that occurred after heavy rainfall.

Earlier on Tuesday, Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman issued an urban flooding warning for Karachi and other major cities, as the country braces for a much heavier monsoon spell.

Taking to Twitter, the federal minister directed all federal and provincial authorities to take all possible precautionary measures to deal with the emergency situation due to expected monsoon rains.

Sherry Rehman predicted that Pakistan will see monsoon rains till August. “Punjab and Sindh are expected to receive above-normal rainfall this year,” she said, adding: “Urban areas are likely to face the risk of torrential rains.”

