Karachi receives light rain as met office predicts cloudy weather

KARACHI: Parts of Karachi on Thursday received light rain as met office predicted drizzle and cloudy weather in the city today, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Old City area and other parts of the city light rain which resulted in roads getting slippery and causing minor accidents of motorcyclists.

The met office said that the weather will remain cloudy today which chances of a drizzle. “The current temperature is recorded at 30 C while winds are blowing at the speed of 20 kilometers per hour,” it said.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the temperatures are expected to rise to 35 C while winds could blow at a speed of 35 kilometers per hour as the day progresses.

Multiple parts of the country are expected to face more rains in the pre-monsoon season this year as the met office has also warned of urban flooding in major urban centres.

At least three people lost their lives and another three were injured as heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Lahore yesterday, causing disruption of flight operations at the airport and in power supply.

According to details, a wall-collapse incident, reported in the Bank Stop area of Lahore, claimed the lives of the three people. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, rescue sources said.

Meanwhile, flight operations at Lahore airport were briefly suspended. A flight, originating from Sharjah, was diverted to Multan. Air Blue flight, PA413, reached Lahore from Sharjah.

However, Air Traffic Control did not allow the captain to land at Lahore airport due to massive wind storm, sources said.

On the other hand, heavy rain also severely affected Lahore’s power transmission system, with several feeders of the Lahore Electricity Supply Corporation (Lesco) having tripped. Power outages were reported in Mustafa Town and Education Town for four hours.

Comments