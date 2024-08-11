Karachi receives light rain, drizzle in morning

KARACHI: The city’s several areas receiving light rainfall or drizzling on Sunday morning as clouds hovering over Karachi, ARY News reported.

Karachi’s Lyari, Old Town, Saddar, Lines Area, Metroville SITE, Habib Bank Chowrangi, Golimar, Garden, Numaish, Hassan Square and other localities receiving light rainfall or drizzling this morning.

It was also drizzling in city’s Shah Faisal Colony, Landhi, Korangi, Malir, Kala Board, Malir Halt and adjoining areas.

“A shower expected this evening or the night in the city,” according to the weather report.

The city is covered by dark clouds providing feeling of pleasant freshness.

Maximum temperature in city could soar to 33-degree Celsius during next 24 hours with 85 percent humidity ratio in the air.

The winds blowing at 17 kilometers per hour speed from southwestern direction.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz recently predicted that the fifth spell of monsoon is expected to be starting from August 13.

The Met office earlier forecast strong monsoon currents likely to penetrate from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal in the country.

Rain with wind/thundershower expected in Mithi, Sanghar, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Jacobabad, Larkana, Khairpur, Kashmore, Sukkur and Ghotki districts of Sindh today, Met Office predicted.

Sindh’s coastal belt will receive light rainfall or drizzle as cloudy weather will prevail, according to the weather report.

Under the influence of the monsoon weather system other areas of the country including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan will also receive rain, the Met Office predicted.