Karachi receives light rain/drizzle in several parts

KARACHI: Some parts of the city received light to moderate rainfall in the wee hours of Thursday, ARY News reported.

After midnight various localities of southern district and other city areas including Keamari, Lyari, I.I.Chundrigar Road, City Railway Colony, Saddar, Guru Mandir, Jamshed Road and adjacent areas, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, SITE area, Liaquatabad, Hassan Square, Shara-e-Faisal, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Airport, Malir, Landhi, Korangi Crossing and adjoining areas received rain.

The Met office has predicted partly cloudy/cloudy weather in Karachi today with chances of light rain or drizzle.

The rainfall has rendered several residential areas of the city unlivable due to overflowing sewage from drains and gutters and stagnated rainwater on roads.

“The fresh system of rain has almost subsided and moved to Balochistan, but a few areas of upper Sindh can still experience light to moderate or heavy rains for a couple of days,” chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said in a report.

He added that the current model and the latest data analysis didn’t suggest any new system for at least a week.

The city is right now facing a serious challenge of sanitation. The sanitation conditions and garbage disposal system in the metropolis have become a major problem after the rains.

