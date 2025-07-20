Karachi receives light rainfall, drizzling

KARACHI: Late night light rainfall in various localities in Karachi turned the city’s weather pleasant, according to ARY News.

The city’s Malir Cantt, Safoora Goth, Scheme-33 and Gulistan areas as well as Tariq Road, Bahadurabad, Stadium Road, Baloch Colony and adjoining areas received light rain.

Some localities in early Sunday morning experienced drizzling or light rainfall as cloudy weather prevails in the port city.

The Met Office has forecast sporadic light rain or drizzle in Karachi today.

The sea breeze has partly restored as clouds hovering over the skies and increased ratio of humidity in the atmosphere.

Maximum temperature is expected to be recorded at 34 Celsius today.

Met office stated that monsoon currents are penetrating Sindh and upper parts of the country and likely to intensify in upper and central parts from 20th July. A fresh westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts on 21st July (Monday).

Strong monsoon currents are penetrating Sindh and are likely to bring rain across the province. Rainfall with isolated moderate to heavy falls expected in Tharparker, Umer Kot, Mirpur Khas, Mithi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Dadu, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Sanghar, Sukkur, Ghotki and Larkana till 20th July with gaps.

Met Office has predicted that Karachi division and Jamshoro district are likely to see light to moderate rain during this period.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said in a statement on Saturday that deputy commissioners and chairmen of local bodies have been directed to make arrangements for drainage of rainwater.

He added that the leave of municipal staff has been cancelled, and their 24-hour presence made mandatory to ensure immediate action in any emergency situation.