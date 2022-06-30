Karachi receives light showers

KARACHI: Parts of Karachi received light showers on Thursday night, ARY News reported.

As per details, the rain was reported in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Quaidabad, Malir, Bin Qasim, Korangi, Airport, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and other parts of the city.

The weather has turned pleasant after the showers.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department Director General (DG) Sardar Sarfaraz said that Karachi may receive more than 100mm of rainfall on the evening of July 2.

In a statement, the chief meteorologist said that moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to hit the upper parts of the country today, adding that the monsoon system will enter Sindh on July 2.

The chief meteorologist warned that prior to rain strong winds may blow at speeds of up to 81km per hour. “More than 100mm of rain expected in Karachi under monsoon system on Saturday evening,” he said.

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain with windstorm or thunder showers are likely to occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Dadu and Jamshoro districts from July 02 to 05, he added.

