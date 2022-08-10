Karachi receives moderate to heavy showers

KARACHI: Parts of the port city received moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday afternoon as citizens brace themselves for more rain forecast in Karachi till August 14.

As per details, areas including Memon Goth, Landhi, Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Shah Faisal Colony, Model Colony, Korangi, Airport, Superhighway, Clifton, Safooran Chowrangi, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Site Area, North Karachi and others received heavy rainfall.

The schools in Malir were closed soon after the heavy showers and children were sent back to their homes.

According to weather analysts, Karachi will see heavy rain under the fourth monsoon spell from August 11-14.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz had said earlier today Karachi’s weather will remain humid during the day and there will be more rain at night, he said.

In its weather forecast on August 8, the PMD had highlighted that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi from August 11 to 13.

The forecast was also given for Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas.

Comments