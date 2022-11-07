Parts of Karachi receive moderate to light rain

KARACHI: The weather in Karachi turned pleasant after several areas received moderate to light rain on Monday night, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicting the latest spell to last till November 8, ARY News reported.

According to details, the areas witnessing drizzle included North Karachi, Sarjani Town, New Karachi, Manghopir, Buffer zone, North Nazimabad, Site Area, Liaquatabad, Gulbahar, Lasbela, Garden, Guru Mandir and other areas.

Meanwhile, K-Electric spokesperson has urged the citizens of Karachi to take ‘special care’ while using electrical appliances during rainy season.

“Procuring electricity from illegal sources can lead to fatal accidents,” the KE spokesperson said, adding that in case of accumulation of water in low-lying areas, electricity can be shut off as a precautionary measure.

A day earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast rain with wind and thunderstorms of light intensity, moderate rain at isolated places, in Karachi, Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, and other districts of Sindh.

The wind direction in Karachi will be westerly to northwesterly with a wind speed of 20 to 22 kilometres in the day, according to the weather report.

The first rainfall of the winter will likely to bring day temperatures down by 2-4 degree Celsius in the province, according to the weather department.

