Karachi receives morning drizzle, cloudy weather in city

KARACHI: It was drizzling in several areas on Saturday morning as clouds hovering over the port city, ARY News reported.

Karachi’s old city area, Lyari, Kharadar, Saddar, Malir, Quaidabad, Cattle Colony, Shah Latif Town, Sabzi Mandi, Hassan Square, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad and other localities received drizzle or light rainfall this morning.

“A shower expected today as the weather in the city will remain mostly cloudy and breezy,” according to the weather report.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz recently predicted that the fifth spell of monsoon is expected to be starting from August 13.

The Met office earlier forecast strong monsoon currents likely to penetrate from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal in the country from 09th August.

Rain with wind/thundershower predicted in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Mithi, Chhor, Sanghar, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Dadu, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matyari, and other districts of Sindh from 09th to 11th August with occasional gaps.

The weather will remain cloudy and Sindh’s coastal belt will receive light rainfall or drizzle, according to the weather report.

Under the influence of the monsoon weather system other areas of the country including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan will also receive rain, the Met Office forecast.