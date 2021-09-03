Karachi receives moderate to heavy rainfall

KARACHI: Moderate to heavy rain lashes several parts of Karachi on Friday under the second monsoon spell, ARY News reported.

The city’s various parts including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir, Gulzar-e-Hijri, M9 motorway, Shahrah-e-Faisal, University Road, Mahmoodabad, Hassan Square, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and other areas.

The weather has turned pleasant after the rainfall as the soaring mercury has dropped down.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a weather report today forecast rain, wind, or thunder-storm with a few moderate to heavy falls in all districts of Sindh till Friday (today).

Seperately, on Monday, the provincial capital was washed by moderate to heavy rainfall Wednesday afternoon.

Various areas including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Malir, Site Area, Sohrab Goth, Gulzar-e-Hijri, M9 motorway, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Saddar, Garden, M.A Jinnah Road, Soldier Bazar Delhi Colony and other areas.

A power breakdown was also reported in most areas of Karachi as 80 per cent of grid stations were closed while K-Electric had claimed that the restoration process has started after connecting with the national grid again.

1400 out of 1900 feeders of the sole power provider in the metropolis, K-Electric were tripped which resulted in a power outage in most city areas.