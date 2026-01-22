Parts of Karachi receive rain with strong cold winds

KARACHI: Several areas of Karachi received moderate rainfall accompanied by strong cold winds on Thursday, causing a drop in temperature.

Rain was reported in Surjani Town, Saddar, Garden, Gul Plaza, and Mauripur. Other areas, including New Nazimabad and Ahsanabad also experienced showers.

Gulshan-e-Maymar, Nagan Chowrangi, and Gulistan-e-Jauhar also received rain. Areas such as Banaras and the SITE industrial area witnessed rainfall. Metrovile, Baldia Town, and surrounding localities received light rain.

According to meteorological officials, the westerly weather system has been strengthened by moisture from the Arabian Sea and is currently influencing weather conditions across the region.

The Met Office earlier forecast rainfall under the weather system in Sindh’s Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jacobabad, Naushehro Feroz, Kashmore, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas and Ghotki districts on 22nd and 23rd January.

Deputy Director Met department Anjum Nazir Zaigham yesterday said that the weather system will enter in Sindh from Thursday with likely rainfall in western districts.

“The mercury could drop in Karachi from Friday as minimum temperature in the city goes down to single digit,” weather official said.

The weather system could bring changes in temperature and overall weather patterns across the city.

Frosty winds from Quetta are expected to blow in Karachi from Friday bringing temperatures down with a likely speed up to 40 to 45 kilometres per hour.