Karachi receives moderate to heavy rainfall under second monsoon spell

KARACHI: The provincial capital was washed by moderate to heavy rainfall Wednesday afternoon under the second monsoon spell, ARY News reported on Monday.

The city’s various parts including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Malir, Site Area, Sohrab Goth, Gulzar-e-Hijri, M9 motorway, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Saddar, Garden, M.A Jinnah Road, Soldier Bazar Delhi Colony and other areas.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a weather report today forecast rain, wind, or thunder-storm with a few moderate to heavy falls in all districts of Sindh till Friday.

Separately, a power breakdown today hit most areas of Karachi as 80 per cent of grid stations were closed while K-Electric claimed that the restoration process has started after connecting with the national grid again.

1400 out of 1900 feeders of the sole power provider in the metropolis, K-Electric tripped which resulted in a power outage in most city areas.

The areas affected included PIB Colony, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Hassan Square, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Nursery, PECHS, Mehmoodabad, Manzoor Colony, most of the areas of Scheme 33, Malir Cantt, Model Colony, Saadi Town and others.