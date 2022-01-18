Karachi records highest Covid positivity ratio at 40pc

KARACHI: Karachi is witnessing an alarming increase in daily Covid-19 cases during the fifth wave of the pandemic fueled by the Omicron variant of the virus.

Sources at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) relayed that the highest positivity ratio of infections was recorded in the port city in the last 24 hours at 38.79 per cent, followed by Hyderabad at 13.98pc, Lahore at 12.87pc, Peshawar at 7.24pc and Islamabad at 8.86pc.

Rawalpindi reported an infection rate of 7.60pc, Quetta 3.83pc, Multan 2.58pc, Mardan 1.87pc, Bahawalpur 1.29pc, Gujrat 1.19pc, Faisalabad 1.12pc, Nowshera 10pc, Bannu 1.65pc, Gilgit 1.08pc, and Azad Kashmir’s Muzaffarabad 7.14pc and Mirpur 7.77pc.

Swat, Abbottabad, Swabi, Diamer, and Skardu reported zero positivity rate.

The NCOC said the overall infection rate of the country jumped to 10pc in the last 24 hours as Pakistan reported 5,034 fresh cases of COVID-19, pushing the countrywide tally of cases to 1,333,521.

A total of 53,253 samples were tested, out of which 5,034 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 9.45 per cent, the country’s nerve centre for Covid response said.

Ten more patients of COVID-19 succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,029. The number of critical patients rose to 827.

