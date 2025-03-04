Karachi records over 10,000 street crime incidents in 2025

Despite a 28.18 per cent decline compared to the same period in 2024, Karachi witnessed 10,356 street crime incidents in the first two months of 2025, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing police reports.

As per details, during the first two months of 2025, twelve citizens were killed and 41 injured during robbery resistance. As many as 2,806 mobile phones, 306 cars and 7,244 motorcycles were stolen or snatched, the police said.

The breakup of street crimes explained by Karachi police showed 48.4 incidents of mobile phone snatching on a daily basis.

5 cars theft or snatched in Karachi on a daily basis, while 125 incidents of motorcycle theft or snatching are being registered in Karachi, as per police.

Authorities claim the crime rate has dropped compared to the previous year, but citizens continue to express concern over rising insecurity and demand stricter law enforcement.

Last year, In-charge Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Raja Umar Khattab accused the Sindh home ministry of ‘non-cooperation’ on weapons supply line data in Karachi.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Raja Umar Khattab said IG Sindh tasked CTD on the weapons supply line in the province specially in Karachi, but ‘despite numerous attempts, Sindh home ministry failed in sharing data.’

CTD head reportedly claimed investigation revealed that weapons in Karachi were being provided by 17 weapon dealers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Illegal weapons are being trafficked to the port city by crossing two provinces via transport and online delivery, he added.