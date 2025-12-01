Karachi receives 1,543 complaints about missing manhole covers in 40 days

KARACHI: A new report has revealed that Karachi recorded 1,543 complaints about missing manhole covers between 23 October and 1 December, highlighting a major public-safety concern across the city’s 25 towns, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the Karachi Water Corporation received these complaints from all 25 towns of Karachi, out of which 1,449 have been resolved so far. The highest number of complaints, 169, came from North Nazimabad Town, making it the most affected area in Karachi.

New Karachi Town reported 149 complaints related specifically to open manholes, officials said. Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town ranked third with 110 complaints. Authorities also noted that the tragic incident in which a three-year-old child fell into an open manhole occurred within the jurisdiction of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town. Out of its 110 complaints, 107 have already been addressed, according to the Water Corporation.

Other towns of Karachi also reported significant numbers: Jinnah Town submitted 65 complaints, while Saddar Town reported 64. Lyari Town registered 37, Keamari Town 46, and Liaquatabad Town 36 complaints.

From Landhi Town, 49 complaints were recorded, Korangi Town reported 92, and Malir Town submitted 39 complaints. SITE Town lodged 17 complaints, Model Colony Town 40, and Safoora Town 94, according to the data issued by the corporation.

Additionally, Shah Faisal Town registered 56 complaints, Chanesar Town 47, Baldia Town 50, while Sohrab Goth Town reported just three complaints — the lowest among all towns of Karachi.

Officials say the report underscores the continued need for strict monitoring and rapid response to prevent further accidents across Karachi.

Earlier, the body of three-year-old Ibrahim, who fell into a manhole near the Nipa Chowrangi in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi, was recovered 15 hours after the incident.

The child who had fallen into an open manhole near Nipa Chowrangi on Sunday night was found dead. The incident occurred around 11 pm on Sunday, after which rescue personnel immediately launched a search operation but were unable to locate the child.

Subsequently, the rescue operation was temporarily halted. Following the suspension, local residents arranged heavy machinery on their own and continued excavation work at the site to assist in the search.

The child who fell into the open manhole was identified as three-year-old Ibrahim, son of Nabeel. Ibrahim had accompanied his family to a departmental store for shopping when the tragic incident occurred.

After an extensive search lasting 15 hours, rescue teams retrieved Ibrahim’s body from the manhole on Monday afternoon.