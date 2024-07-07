Karachi to remain hot and humid with drizzling in night

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast drizzling in Karachi this evening or night as the weather will remain hot and humid, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The mercury could soar to 38 Celsius in the city today. “Drizzling expected in the city in the evening or night,” according to a weather report.

The city could receive light rainfall in next two days with wind-thunderstorm, the Met Office predicted.

The weather will remain hot and partly cloudy in most districts in Sindh with likely rainfall with thunderstorm in Qambar-Shahdadkot, Larkana, Sukkur, Jacobabad and Dadu districts.

According to a report, Sindh’s coastal belt could receive rainfall with gusty winds and thunderstorm.

The monsoon currents entering into the region, could bring rainfall in various districts, including Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Dadu, and Jacobabad, the Met Office had said in an early report.