Karachi to remain hot and humid, strong winds in daytime

KARACHI: Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in Karachi on Tuesday with strong winds in the city in daytime.

The wind speed in the city could reach to 25 to 30 kilometers per hour, while maximum temperature could soar as above as 37 Celsius, according to the Met Office.

Presently winds blowing from west with nine to 12 nautical miles per hour speed with partly cloudy weather in the metropolis.

A hot and dry weather prevails in most districts of Sindh while an extremely hot weather in upper and central districts of the province. Strong winds are expected in afternoon.

Mercury likely to soar by 06 to 08 Celsius in daytime than the normal temperature.

The weather remained hot and dry in southern districts of the country in last 24 hours with maximum temperature 46 Celsius recorded at Sibi, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tando Jam. Meanwhile, 45 C temperature recorded at Padidan, Sakrand, Mohenjo Daro, Khairpur, Hyderabad, Larkana and Dadu.

The Met Office has cautioned that the intense heatwave likely to persist in southern parts of the country for next few days.

Met Office in a weather report predicted heatwave conditions in most parts of the country while severe heatwave in southern half from Monday.

A high pressure grips the upper atmosphere from 13th April, due to which heatwave conditions may develop in most parts of the country, according to the Met Office.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 06 to 08°Celsius above normal in southern half (Sindh, southern Punjab and Baluchistan) of the country from 13th to 18th April as the mercury to soar to as high as 46-48 Celsius in Sindh.

Temperatures in day to remain 04 to 06°C above normal in central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from Monday 14th to Friday 18th April.

Nights will also be warmer during the forecast period, according to the weather report.

Excessive heating and soaring temperatures may generate dust storms/windstorms during the forecast period.

General public especially children, women and senior citizens have been advised to take precautionary measures and avoid exposure to direct sun light during the daytime and remain hydrated.