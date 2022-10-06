Karachi remains in grip of dengue virus; 355 cases reported

KARACHI: As many as 355 cases of dengue virus have been reported in Karachi during the past 24 hours as the city remains in grip of mosquito-borne disease, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to Sindh Health Department, as many as 355 dengue cases were reported in Karachi during the past 24 hours, taking the monthly tally to 1,115 infections.

In the metropolis, the majority of these cases were reported at hospitals located in district Korangi (112) followed by healthcare facilities in East (82), Central (58), Malir (44), South (40), West (11) and Keamari (eight).

Meanwhile, 34 cases of mosquito-borne disease were reported in Hyderabad. So far, Sindh has reported 9,595 dengue cases this month, statistics by Health department stated.

On September 30, the local administration launched an Islamabad-like anti-dengue campaign as the cases of dengue virus were spreading rapidly across Karachi.

According to details, medical teams from Islamabad and Lahore started giving training to doctors and other staff of the provincial health department. The anti-dengue campaign was first launched in District East – the most affected by the virus.

District Health Officer (DHO) East Dr Naeem Sikandar has informed that anti-dengue spraying was conducted in the houses of patients and 20 surrounding residential facilities to eliminate the virus.

Dr Naeem Sikandar further said that the administration was mapping the areas from where the cases are being reported.

“So far, over 1800 cases of dengue have been reported in the district east,” the DHO said, adding that almost ten patients have succumbed to the virus.

