Karachi commissioner orders removal of roadside bins across the city

KARACHI: The Karachi administration has decided to remove all garbage bins from roads and major thoroughfares across the city, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the decision was made during a meeting of the Solid Waste Management Board chaired by the Karachi Commissioner. Authorities said that in areas or streets where cleanliness complaints arise, the responsible officer will be required to provide explanations.

A briefing revealed that Karachi has already removed 2,500 garbage bins, and measures are being taken for an additional 500 bins. Karachi authorities also announced plans to establish recycling units at landfill sites to improve waste management and sustainability.

Officials further stated that for personnel responsible for cleanliness in Karachi, age limits and minimum salary regulations will be strictly enforced in accordance with the law.

The move is part of Karachi’s ongoing efforts to enhance urban sanitation, improve waste management efficiency, and ensure a cleaner city environment for residents.

In 2024, authorities discovered that stolen or snatched motorcycles were ending up in garbage bins across Karachi, with many bike parts found among the trash, officials and witnesses report.

Motorcycle theft and snatching incidents occur daily in the city, particularly in densely populated areas. In the Saddar area, residents found remains of several motorcycles in garbage bins, highlighting a growing trend of stolen bikes being dismantled and sold for parts.

According to eyewitnesses, unknown individuals collect the stolen motorcycles, dismantle them, and sell usable parts, leaving behind engine chassis and other unusable components. Residents said this practice is frequent in congested neighborhoods, raising concerns over theft and illegal resale of vehicle parts in Karachi.