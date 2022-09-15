Karachi reports 192 more cases of dengue fever in a day

KARACHI: As many as 192 more cases of dengue fever have been reported across Karachi during the last 24 hours as the vector-borne viral disease spreads unabated owing to lack of fumigation, ARY NEWS reported.

According to provincial health ministry, district Korangi remained the most affected with 63 cases reported in a day, followed by 45 cases from district East, 35 from district South, 26 from district Central, 14 from Malir and six and three cases respectively from Keamari and West.

The provincial health department has so far reported 1,620 dengue fever cases in the ongoing month with annual tally crossing 3,287.

The other parts of the Sindh province that are hit by devastating floods have reported 4,320 cases during the ongoing year.

Sindh government has claimed to have taken measures for dealing with dengue fever in the province after most of the province is under flood water while urban centres have also received record rainfall during the monsoon spell.

During a meeting today, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab said that the city yesterday reported 201 cases of dengue virus. The administration will launch a fumigation and spray drive to destroy larvae of dengue mosquitoes, he assured.

He further announced the charges for dengue virus diagnosis test will be slashed.

