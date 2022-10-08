Karachi reports 268 dengue fever cases in 24 hours

KARACHI: Sindh health authorities reported another 268 infections of dengue virus during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to Sindh Health Department, among 268 cases of the mosquito-borne disease 81 dengue fever cases were reported in Karachi East district and 76 cases in Karachi Central during the past 24 hours.

Moreover, 41 dengue fever cases reported in Korangi, 32 cases in Karachi South, 52 cases in Distrcit West, 32 cases in Malir district and 11 cases in district Keamari.

The number of dengue cases across Sindh has increased to 10,177 this month.

The death toll by dengue fever in Sindh has reached to 42 this year with 32 deaths by the mosquito-borne disease in Karachi.

Yesterday 314 infections of dengue fever were reported in 24 hours.

The health department revealed that almost 253 dengue cases were reported in Hyderabad, 14 cases in Mirpurkhas, three in Shaheed Benazirabad, and two in Larkana division.

