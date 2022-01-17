Karachi reports above 30 pct Corona positivity ratio

KARACHI: Amid upsurge in Covid-19 cases in the country, the positivity ratio in Karachi on Monday reached above 30 percent, ARY News reported.

According to figures regarding prevalence of the pandemic in Pakistan, Karachi have highest ratio of positive cases. The largest city of the country reported 30.83 percent positive cases in 24 hours.

The COVID positivity ratio on Sunday surged near to 40 percent in Karachi, a day after the provincial government decided against imposing lockdown and instead asked citizens to adopt precautionary measures and wear face masks in light of Omicron variant upsurge.

The national ratio of coronavirus positive cases remained 8.71 pct in last 24 hours. The positive cases ratio dropped in Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan region.

Overall ratio of positive cases in Sindh remained 17.60 pct, Punjab 5.75, KP 1.10, Azad Kashmir 2.12 and Balochistan 1.71 pct.

Lahore reported 13.05, Islamabad 10.75 percent Hyderabad 10.68 percent and Peshawar 7.49 pct positive cases on Monday, according to the sources at the health ministry.

Moreover, Rawalpindi reported 8.84 pct positive cases, Mirpur 5.95 pct, Muzaffarabad 4.55 percent and Nowshera 3.62 positivity ratio.

In Quetta positivy ratio of Covid cases remained 1.91 pct, Gujrat 1.74, Swabi 1.85 pct, Jhelum 1.15 and Abbottabad 1.42 percent in 24 hours, according to the sources.

In Mardan daily positivy ratio of Covid cases remained 0.87 pct and Bannu 0.62 percent, while in five more districts coronavirus positivity ratio remained below one percent.

According to no coronavirus cases reported from Gilgit, Skardu and Diamir in last 24 hours.

