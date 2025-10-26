Sindh Health Dept fails to issue daily dengue reports as Karachi battles disease spike

KARACHI: A surge in seasonal illnesses, including flu, cough, dengue, and malaria, has been reported across public and private healthcare facilities in Karachi, raising concerns over the city’s preparedness to tackle the spread of infections.

Health officials said that the Sindh Health Department is not issuing daily dengue surveillance reports in Karachi. Instead, the data is being shared fortnightly or on a monthly basis, with official statistics failing to specify the names of hospitals contributing to the case numbers.

At Karachi’s Civil Hospital, over 100 cases of flu and cough have been reported in recent days, while the administration confirmed that 10 to 12 dengue cases are being registered daily.

Similarly, sources at Jinnah Hospital Karachi stated that its emergency and outpatient departments are collectively handling around 150 patients of seasonal infections each day, including 15 to 20 dengue cases.

Private hospitals in Karachi have also seen a notable uptick, with more than 200 cases of flu and cough being reported daily. Health experts have urged the authorities to resume regular data dissemination and implement preventive measures to curb the growing trend of seasonal and vector-borne diseases in Karachi.

In February 2025, as per statistics released by the Sindh Health Department, there was a dangerous surge in respiratory illnesses in the city, with 248 cases of various respiratory diseases reported up to February 13 this year.

The highest number of cases, 119, were of H1N1 influenza, reported in hospitals.

The Health Department’s data indicates that 99 cases were found in private hospitals, and 20 cases were reported at Dow University Hospital.

In addition, the department confirmed a total of 95 cases of Influenza A and B.

Furthermore, there have been 8 cases of the coronavirus, 15 cases of Rhinovirus, and 2 cases of RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) reported.