Karachi reports suspected cases of Omicron variant

KARACHI: Sindh health authorities on Thursday have confirmed detection of three suspected cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a copy of the district health officer’s letter obtained by ARY News, three suspected cases of Omicron virus have been detected in Karachi. All the suspected patients are siblings aged between 55 to 65 years.

The letter has revealed that the patients are not vaccinated against the COVID-19 and the 65-year-old woman has no travel history.

The letter said the woman was discharged on December 8 and is now quarantined at home, while two suspected cases have been quarantined at a hospital home.

The first case of the Covid 19 Omicron variant was reported on December 8 at 7 pm, and the board was immediately called by the District Rapid Response Team, the letter read.

Read more: Pakistan confirms first case of COVID Omicron variant

According to the text letter, case tracing, testing, quarantine and other consultations were held. Despite assurances of privacy, the health team was not provided with the home address by the private hospital.

The health officer said in his letter that DC East and other officials have been informed of the situation.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan had reported the first case of COVID Omicron variant.

According to Sindh Health Department, a private hospital in Karachi reported the first case of the variant in a female patient.

