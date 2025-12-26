Karachi resident receives e-challans for vehicle 'parked at home'

A Karachi resident has been issued two electronic challans within 25 days for allegedly failing to wear a seat belt, despite the vehicle being ‘parked at his home’.

As per details, the man was served with two e-challans for not wearing seat belt despite his vehicle being parked at home.

Each challan, valued at Rs10,000, was reportedly issued against a 1987-model car, though the violations occurred on a different vehicle carrying the same number plate.

The first challan was recorded on November 23 near Punjab Chowrangi, while the second was issued on December 18 at the Hub Toll Plaza. Photographs accompanying the challans show the same individual driving the vehicle on both occasions.

Authorities suspect that criminal elements may have affixed the old number plate to the newer car, which is said to travel between provinces, including Balochistan.

Police have asked the citizen to submit a formal application to clarify the situation and resolve the discrepancy.

Since the launch of TRACS, the problems of traffic in Karachi have reduced to some extend but the glitches of e-challans for sold and theft vehicles is adding to woes of the masses.

In November, another citizen also received an e-challan of Rs.25,000 for a traffic violation, at a time when his vehicle was allegedly parked at his home.

A resident of Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi, said that he was issued a ticket amounting Rs. 25,000 for a traffic violation.

He claimed that at a time when an e-challan was issued for a traffic violation near Avari tower, his vehicle was parked outside his home.