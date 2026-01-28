Karachi: Over 3,000 flats at risk as sewage floods Gulistan-e-Jauhar housing project

KARACHI: Residents of Gulistan-e-Jauhar in Karachi are facing a severe health and sanitation crisis after a sewage line burst, flooding flats and contaminating water tanks with wastewater, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the broken line caused sewage water to enter residential apartments, while the streets nearby partially collapsed under the pressure of the overflow. Locals say the situation has persisted for more than 24 hours with no visible action from city authorities.

Adding to the concern, drinking water lines in the area have reportedly been mixed with sewage water. Residents of Gulistan-e-Jauhar housing project also reported that several water tanks in the housing project, which houses over 3,000 flats, have been affected, raising fears of a potential outbreak of waterborne diseases.

One resident expressed frustration over the lack of immediate intervention, noting that the Karachi administration has yet to implement any safety or preventive measures.

Officials from the Karachi Water Board confirmed that the sewage line has been damaged. They said pipelines are available and repair work is expected to begin soon, but no concrete action has been taken as of now.

This incident is the latest example of Karachi’s ongoing infrastructure challenges, highlighting the risks posed by aging sewage systems and insufficient emergency response.