Karachi residents protest against power cut

KARACHI: Frustrated residents took to the streets on Tuesday to protest against a prolonged power outage in Liaquat Ashraf Colony (LAC) in Karachi.

Demonstrators burned tyres and chanted slogans against K-Electric (KE), blocking the road at Mehmoodabad No. 6, which led to a traffic jam in the area.

Protesters claimed that large parts of LAC and several buildings in Karachi Administration Employees Cooperative Housing Society (KAECHS) had been without electricity since 5:00 AM.

They said the prolonged power outage amid intense heat has been particularly hard on women, children, and the elderly, as it disrupts access to basic necessities, including water.

Later, the protestors dispersed after the power supply to the affected areas was restored.

Read More: Karachi faces 100 million gallons water shortage after Dhabeji power outage

Earlier on July 15, Karachi faced 100 mln gallons of water shortage due to power breakdown at Dhabeji pumping station, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting KW&SB spokesperson.

According to details, a major power breakdown occurred at the Dhabeji Pumping Station after midnight.

The power failure struck at 12:20 AM, due to which Line No. 5 of the water supply system was impacted at two different points. The K-Electric power outage led to operational disruptions at the station, hampering pumping operations.