Karachi residents stage protest against electricity loadshedding

KARACHI: Enraged residents took to the streets on Thursday to protest against prolonged and unannounced electricity loadshedding in Liaquatabad’s A-Area near Sindhi Hotel, ARY News reported.

Demonstrators set tires on fire and blocked roads, causing a severe traffic jam and long queues of vehicles in the area.

Residents said that the power had been cut without prior notice since 6 PM – the previous evening, a situation they claimed has become a daily occurrence.

“We only get electricity for two hours, after six hours of loadshedding,” said one protester. The demonstration lasted for several hours before the protestors eventually dispersed.

A separate protest erupted at Malir 15 on the National Highway over continued power outages. Demonstrators blocked both tracks leading to and from Quaidabad, resulting in heavy traffic congestion and long vehicle queues.

Meanwhile, Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday expressed dismay over K-Electric’s unannounced load-shedding in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court directed K-electric to submit a detailed report on the issue during a hearing on May 29, 2025.

The court’s remarks came in response to a petition filed by a citizen highlighting prolonged power loadshedding in the metropolis.

Justice Agha Faisal directed K-Electric to take necessary actions but emphasized the need for a comprehensive report explaining the unannounced power outages.

The petitioner argued that despite timely payment of electricity bills and no reported line losses in their area, residents were subjected to extended load-shedding.

They further noted that there were no defaulters in the area, yet power cuts persisted, causing inconvenience the consumers. K-Electric assured the court that the petitioner’s issue would be resolved within a few days.