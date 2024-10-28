web analytics
Karachi restaurant fight: Relative of Sindh home secretary files case

By Nazir Shah
TOP NEWS

Nazir Shah reports for ARY News as a crime reporter in Karachi

KARACHI: Close relative of Sindh home secretary on Monday filed case into Karachi restaurant fight incident, ARY News reported.

The video of brawl between two families at a restaurant in Shehbaz Commercial went viral on social media.

The confrontation reportedly began when one family attempted to take a chair from a nearby table, sparking a verbal exchange that quickly turned into a physical brawl.

In the video, a relative of the Sindh government official can be seen in confrontation with another woman in the restaurant, promoting a physical brawl.

Read more: Viral video of fight in Karachi restaurant

Following the registration of the case, three members of the rival family have been arrested on the ‘intervention’ of the home secretary, the police said and added that the investigation was underway.

Earlier, upon receiving reports of the fight at a Karachi restaurant, police arrived at the scene and brought both parties to the station for questioning.

Later, one of the family was allowed to leave the police station premises.

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

