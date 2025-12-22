Rickshaw ban extended in Karachi as Section 144 enforced on key arteries

KARACHI: The Karachi administration has extended the ban on motor cab rickshaws on 25 major roads of Karachi for an additional two months in a bid to ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce congestion in the city, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Commissioner Karachi under Section 144, the restriction will remain in force from today until February 21, 2026, on the recommendation of the traffic police. The decision aims to control traffic rush, minimize accidents and improve overall traffic management in Karachi.

Under the ban, 1+2 and 1+4 motor cab rickshaws will not be allowed to operate on city’s main arteries. Roads where the ban will apply include Shahrah-e-Faisal, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, Sher Shah Suri Road, Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Abdullah Haroon Road up to Do Talwar, Shahrah-e-Firdousi, Stadium Road, Sir Shah Suleman Road and Rashid Minhas Road.

Other areas covered by the restriction in Karachi include Mauripur Road, Shahrah-e-Pakistan, Hub Road, Qaidabad to Landhi 89, University Road, Korangi Road from Qayyumabad to Korangi Crossing, Orangi Road, Super Highway to Malir Halt, and Surjani to Sohrab Goth.

The commissioner stated that strict action will be taken against violators, adding that the police have been authorized to register cases under Section 144. Authorities said the measure is part of broader efforts to make Karachi’s major roads rickshaw-free and improve traffic discipline across Karachi.

Sharjeel Memon Defends Ban On Rickshaws In Karachi

In July 2025, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon defended ban on Qingqi rickshaws in Karachi.

The provincial government’s decision to restrict Qingqi rickshaws on 11 major roads in the port city is a purely administrative matter and within its legal jurisdiction, Memon said while addressing a press conference in Karachi.

Responding to a petition filed by the Qingqi Rickshaw Association in the Sindh High Court, Memon clarified, “We have not imposed a citywide ban on Qingqi rickshaws. The decision applies only to specific key thoroughfares for traffic and security management.”

He added, “Our stance is clear—such decisions fall under the administrative domain of the Sindh government.”