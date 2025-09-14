Three including woman killed in Karachi road accident

A deadly traffic accident occurred near Gadap on the Super Highway, claiming the lives of three people, including a woman.

According to rescue officials, the crash took place near the Gadap Chhota Gate, where two speeding motorcycles collided head-on. All three victims died on the spot, and their bodies were shifted to a hospital.

Police identified two of the deceased as 17-year-old Abdul Salam and 16-year-old Amir, while the woman’s identity remains unconfirmed.

Abdul Salam’s father said that his son and Amir were cousins and had been riding to purchase fuel when the accident happened.

He further revealed that both were working as security guards. Abdul Salam was due to be married in a few months, and the family had been busy preparing for the wedding when tragedy struck.

Read more: At least 8 dead, over 20 injured in Rawalpindi bus accident

Earlier, in a tragic accident, 26 people died, as a passenger bus carrying wedding guests from Astore, GB, to Chakwal veered off the Thalichi Bridge and plunged into the river.

As per details, a total of 27 people were on board the coaster, with only the bride, Malaika, surviving.

The injured bride was taken to the hospital, and rescue operations are ongoing, with local residents, rescue teams, and police actively participating in the search efforts.

Deputy Commissioner Astore, Muhammad Tariq, confirmed that the bodies of 14 victims were recovered and transferred to the Astore District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. “The accident-stricken vehicle was also retrieved from the river,” he added.