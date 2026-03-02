Several Karachi roads closed amid protests over Ali Khamenei's death

Several key roads and access routes in Karachi have been closed and security also tightened as authorities prepare for ongoing protests following violent clashes linked to the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

All routes leading to the American Consulate have been sealed amid security concerns.

A container has been placed at PIDC Chowk, blocking the road from there to MT Khan Road towards Sultanabad. Another container has been set up on the road from PIDC Chowk to Ziauddin Road leading to the CM House, restricting access.

In addition, the road from Tower to Mai Kolachi has been closed, as has the route from Board Basin to Mai Kolachi, traffic police confirmed.

Motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes and follow official traffic updates.

The closures came after violent protests in which demonstrators in Karachi clashed with police and Rangers near the US Consulate. At least nine people were killed and several injured in those clashes, according to local hospital and police reports.

Demonstrators attempted to storm the embassy and other sensitive areas, prompting police action to disperse the violent crowd.