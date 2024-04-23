Karachi roads closed amid security concerns ahead of Iranian president’s visit

KARACHI: Security has been put on high alert ahead of the arrival of Iranian President Dr. Ibrahim Raisi and his delegation to Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, containers have been placed on the roads from the Shahrah-e-Quaideen Khudadad Colony to the Numaish Road.

MA Jinnah Road heading towards Saddar has been closed off by placing containers, while the road heading towards Saddar from the People’s Secretariat has also been closed off with containers.

According to the traffic plan issued by the Karachi police, Club Road from PIDC to Metropole will remain completely closed to traffic.

As per the plan, Doctor Ziauddin Road and Signal Chowk to PIDC will be completely closed, Doctor Ziauddin Road will be closed from Khajoor Chowk to PIDC, traffic from Sultanabad will be diverted from Doctor Ziauddin Road Khajoor Chowk to Aiwan-e-Sadar Road.

Those coming from Shara-e-Faisal to Sultanabad will take a left turn from Club Chowk, citizens can go from Club Chowk to Clifton Bridge from the left side, while those coming from Khalique-uz-Zaman Road and Gizri can take a straight turn from Ziauddin Signal.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Ahmed Nawaz, announced the closure of both tracks of Shara-e-Faisal from 3 pm to 5 pm due to security concerns.