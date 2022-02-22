Karachi: Robber steals children’s toys from shop

Karachi: A unique robbery was caught on camera in the Landhi area of Karachi when a robber -along with cash- also stole children’s toys and perfumes from a local shop, ARY News reported.

The city of lights has been under fire from street crime for the past few weeks, and all efforts by the officials to curb the situation seem inadequate.

According to ARY News, several incidents of street crime took place in Landhi, New Karachi, Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Solider Bazar area of Karachi, on Tuesday. Several citizens were deprived of their precious possession including motorbikes and mobile phones.

In a recent incident, robbers targeted a toy store and not only cleaned the cash counter but also took some toys and perfumes on their way out.

In another incident that took place in New Karachi Sector 3, robbers entered through the iron grill into a milk shop, robbed cash and other items and escaped easily.

In soldier Bazar Karachi, a dacoit tried to rob a lawyer’s office but ran on foot over polices’ arrival. One policeman was injured in the crossfire.

And in Gulshan-e-Hadeed two teenagers were deprived of their bikes without even showing any weaponry.

Comments