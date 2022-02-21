Karachi: Robbers take away tea stock worth Rs8 million

KARACHI: In an unusual dacoity, robbers took away tea stock worth Rs8 million from a godown located in the Site area in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, a group of armed men stormed into a godown of a factory producing tea and took away stock worth Rs8 million. The incident took place within the limits of B-Section PS of Site.

The police said the case has been registered against unidentified men and they will be rounded up soon. The police said the initial investigation suggests that the dacoity was done with the help of the guard of the godown.

Read more: Karachi: Maids rob family of gold ornaments, cash in Gulshan-e-Iqbal

It may be noted that Karachi is witnessing a sharp rise in street crimes in the recent past.

Earlier, two suspected robbers were arrested in injured condition after a shootout with police in New Karachi in the wee hours.

According to the police, the shootout took place in Sector A-3 of the neighbourhood. On seeing the personnel, suspects opened fire at them in a bid to escape from the scene.

As the policemen returned fire, two robbers got wounded and were later taken into custody while one managed to flee.

Comments