Muezzin working as online bike rider killed during robbery in Karachi

KARACHI: An online bike rider was shot and killed during a robbery attempt at Shah Faisal Bridge in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Nadeem Ahmed, was a resident of Korangi and a father of three, according to police.

Family members revealed that Nadeem was a muezzin at a local mosque and had been working part-time for a bike-hailing service to support his family amid financial difficulties.

According to police, Nadeem had visited relatives near Nagan Chowrangi, North Karachi, and was returning home when he was intercepted by armed dacoits at Shah Faisal Bridge. He was shot dead after resisting the robbery attempt.

Local residents of Shah Faisal colony and the victim’s family have expressed deep concern over the rising number of robbery incidents at Shah Faisal Bridge. They criticized the police and authorities for their failure to take effective action against criminal elements in the area.

Earlier, ARY News reported that at least 31 Karachi citizens have been killed so far in 2025 for resisting robberies as the latest victim of armed dacoits is a man from Korangi area of the city.

According to police, the man who was shot during a robbery attempt in Korangi’s Zaman Town Tuesday night succumbed to his injuries and died at Jinnah Hospital.

The deceased, identified as Irfan, was shot in the leg during the incident and was being treated at the hospital. The police said that Irfan was provided medical aid at a hospital last night and was later discharged.

However, his condition worsened, and he was readmitted to the hospital, where he died during treatment.

This incident brought the total number of people killed in robbery attempts in Karachi this year to 31.