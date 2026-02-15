Karachi Ruined After 18th Amendment": MQM-P’s Mustafa Kamal Slams PPP

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) stalwart and Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal stated that Karachi has been ruined since the passage of the 18th Amendment, adding that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is not prepared to accept the existence of the people of Karachi, ARY News reported.

Addressing a mammoth rally in Liaquatabad, the MQM-P leader blasted the PPP’s 18-year rule, alleging that half of Karachi’s population was not counted in the last census.

Mustafa Kamal said that a whopping seven million people were missed in the census, asserting that the PPP has been “forced upon” the province for 18 years and has no desire to count Karachiites accurately.

He stated that if a correct census were conducted, Karachi’s population would exceed 30.5 million, while Hyderabad’s numbers would also see a significant increase.

The Federal Minister pointed out that while Lahore remains a single administrative unit, Karachi has been divided into seven districts—a move he described as an attempt to eradicate the MQM-P.

He further clarified that a conspiracy was hatched to divide the party, but emphasized that “this is not the MQM-P of the past.”

He noted the party’s presence in areas like Sohrab Goth, Malir, and Lyari, stating that people can no longer be divided on the basis of ethnicity.

Touching on the city’s infrastructure, Kamal lamented that children were dying after falling into open manholes.

He noted that when the authorities are reminded of their duties, they merely offer excuses.

He concluded by stating that the MQM-P had prepared a constitutional amendment to address these issues, but it was rejected by the PPP.