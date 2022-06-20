Karachi: Sacrificial animals affected by lumpy skin disease sent back

KARACHI: At least nine trucks, carrying sacrificial animals affected by lumpy skin disease (LSD), have been turned away from Karachi’s cattle market, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the market administration is implementing relevant standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent animals – affected by skin disease – from entering the livestock market.

The veterinarians stationed at Asia’s biggest cattle market entrance inspect animals brought to the market. Meanwhile, the administration has claimed that not a single case of lumpy skin disease has been reported in the cattle market so far.

Umar Agha, in-charge of the monitoring department, informed that at least nine trucks carrying animals affected by skin disease were turned back from the entry point. “Such trucks were red-marked and turned back,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of sacrificial animals brought to Asia biggest cattle market in Karachi has exceeded one lakh.

Originally found in Africa, lumpy skin disease, a viral infection of cattle, has also spread to countries in the Middle East, Asia, and eastern Europe, experts said.

The disease is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks. It causes fever, nodules beneath the skin and can also lead to death, according to experts.

